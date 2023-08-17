More than half of Louisianans have experienced physical violence, according to new study

More than half of Louisiana residents have experienced physical violence in their lifetimes. One in five Louisianans has been threatened or harmed with a gun. Researchers at Tulane University have been studying the impacts of people’s experiences with violence in the Louisiana Study on Violence Experiences Across the Lifespan .

Anita Raj , executive director of Tulane’s Newcomb Institute, led the study. She joins us to discuss her team’s findings, and how the research could be used to target underlying causes of violence in Louisiana.

But first: It’s Thursday, which means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics. Candidate qualifying ended just last week. The ballot is set. Campaign stumping now begins in earnest. A few candidates have already dropped out of their races, and one race is already a done deal.

Stephanie Grace , editorial director and columnist for The Times-Picayune | The Advocate, tells us what it all means for this fall’s statewide elections.

