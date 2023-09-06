Diverse candidates run for sheriff; Baton Rouge Mayor-President Weston Broome on BRPD ‘Brave Cave’

News broke last week of an unmonitored interrogation facility at a Baton Rouge Police warehouse, dubbed “the Brave Cave.” One officer resigned shortly after the news broke and others have been reassigned.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Thursday that the Baton Rouge Police Department’s street crimes unit had been disbanded. She joins us today to discuss how the “Brave Cave” happened, what’s being done to address it, and how the scandal might impact Baton Rouge’s search for its next police chief.

Elected sheriffs are often the most powerful figures in local law enforcement in most Louisiana parishes. And in a state whose population is more than 30% Black, they’re nearly all white men. Only four of Louisiana’s 64 sheriffs are Black, and only one is a woman.

But voters will soon have the opportunity to change that. In 16 parishes, 24 candidates for sheriff are women or people of color. Verite’s Bobbi-Jeanne Misick has been reporting on these candidates and she joins us today to tell us more about them.

High school football season began two weeks ago, but the scorching temperatures caused some schools to delay kickoff times. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Joseph King went to a game and talked to parents and players braving the heat under the Friday night lights.

