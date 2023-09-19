© 2023 WWNO
Louisiana Considered
Birmingham church bombing 60 years later; Culture Collision 13; encore interview with Shawn Wilson

By Diane Mack ,
Alana Schreiber
Published September 19, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT
Birmingham middle school students enter the 16th Street Baptist Church on Sept. 14, 2023, during a field trip to commemorate the 60th anniversary of a bombing at the church that killed four young girls.
Culture Collision 12 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 2022
Over the weekend, crowds gathered in Birmingham, Ala., to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church, a racist attack that killed four young Black girls. The weekend was packed full of events to honor the lives of the victims and educate the public on the significance and legacy of the tragedy.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller spent the weekend in Birmingham and joins us to talk about the ways the city is still grappling with this tragedy.

Wednesday night, the Jefferson Performing Arts Center will host Culture Collision 13 – a celebration of New Orleans nonprofit visual and performing arts organizations. WWNO business manager Jameeta Youngblood tells us more about what to expect at this celebration of the arts.

Louisiana’s primary is coming up, so this week, we are re-airing our interviews with the major candidates for governor. 

Shawn Wilson, served as the state’s secretary of transportation and development from 2016 until earlier this year. He faces steep odds in his run for the state’s highest office, as the lone Democrat on the ballot in a deeply red state. At last week’s debate, he refused to identify himself as pro-life or pro-choice when asked by a moderator. Instead, he said, he believes that women need to be free to make their own medical decisions, in consultation with their doctors.

Earlier this year, Wilson spoke with The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace about what it will take for a Democrat to win in Louisiana. Today, we give that conversation a second listen.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7:00 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

