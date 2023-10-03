Health risks of saltwater in pipes; photographing life on the Bayou; chamber music fest back in NOLA

In Louisiana, all eyes are on the saltwater wedge slowly moving up the Mississippi River, threatening the drinking water supplies for much of the southeastern part of the state. Salt water is unsafe to drink, but it also poses an insidious risk to the region’s water infrastructure, where it could linger in lead pipes.

Federal, state and local officials are implementing several solutions to prevent the briny water from encroaching on local drinking supplies and causing harm to the infrastructure – and in the meantime, health officials have plans to implement more frequent testing of water supplies.

Louisiana state health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter joins us to discuss the health risks of saltwater exposure and how Louisianans can stay safe and prepared.

Two French photographers – Audoin de Vergnette and Wayan Barre – spent the summer documenting life down the bayou in Terrebonne Parish. They traveled throughout the area, documenting Indigenous French culture and learning how coastal communities are confronting climate change.

They join us for more on their experience within the community and the photos they took, which will be on display at Pointe-aux-Chenes’ new elementary school starting this week.

The Crescent City Chamber Music Festival is gearing up for its eighth season with seven free concerts across New Orleans. Festival director, violist and native New Orleanian Luke Fleming joins us to talk about what it’s been like to bring string instrumentalists from around the world to perform in his hometown.

