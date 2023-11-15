Hockey is back in Louisiana – and a Louisianan is in the NHL; solar energy projects in Iberia Parish

This summer, the energy company First Solar began construction on a new facility in Iberia Parish in south Louisiana. The $1.1 billion facility marked the beginning of what some say could help turn Louisiana into a robust energy powerhouse rather than just a fossil-fuels economy.

Terrence Chambers, director of the Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Energy Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, joins us to talk about the future of solar energy in Louisiana.

It’s an exciting time for hockey in Louisiana! Not only did we recently saw the sport’s return at the minor league level with the Baton Rouge Zydeco, but just weeks later, the first Bayou State native made his debut in the National Hockey League. Baton Rouge-born Mason Lohrei, of Baton Rouge, plays for the Boston Bruins and his father, David Lohrei, once coached Baton Rouge Kingfish, a team that played here from 1996 until 2003.

Mason and David Lohrei joined Louisiana Considered’s managing producer, Alana Schreiber, for more on their journeys in the sport and what it means to finally have a Louisianan on the NHL ice.

Last Saturday was Veterans Day, and one way to honor former service members is to learn a bit more about their history in our region.

For many Black soldiers returning from World War I, health care was hard to come by. That changed in 1923, when the Veterans Bureau, now the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, established a hospital in Tuskegee, Ala., to treat Black veterans from around the country. One hundred years later, it’s still in operation. NPR's Debbie Elliott paid a visit to learn more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!