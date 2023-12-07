Landry’s appointees; new University of New Orleans president; increasing safety at NOLA crosswalks

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for Louisiana Considered to catch up on the week in politics. The Time- Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us to discuss Gov.-elect Jeff Landry’s latest appointees – and a recent announcement he made alongside Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams.

The University of New Orleans has had enrollment challenges in recent years, largely attributed to the impacts of hurricanes and COVID-19. Now, a new university president is taking over, and making enrollment a priority. Incoming president Kathy Johnson joins us to talk about her decision to move to New Orleans from Indiana, and what she hopes to bring to UNO.

According to a report from Axios, New Orleans has the highest rate of fatal bicycle crashes among major metro areas in the U.S. To help combat the problems, the city has embraced a “complete streets” policy to make the city friendlier for pedestrians.

Jennifer Ruley, Mobility and Safety division manager for the New Orleans Department of Public Works, tells us about a new hybrid pedestrian beacon on the Lafitte Greenway, and other measures to enhance street safety in the city.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

