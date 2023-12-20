History of prohibition and bootlegging in La.; how one pianist connects cajun and classical music

Over 100 years ago this month, Congress approved the act that would soon make prohibition the law of the land. While some Louisianans supported the so-called “noble experiment,” most were unhappy with the idea. Not only has the state long been home to carnival celebrations where alcohol plays a prominent role, but the location of New Orleans and Baton Rouge on the Mississippi River made them important port cities for alcohol shipping and distribution.

Sam Hyde, professor of history and director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University, joins us for more on the history of prohibition, bootlegging and speakeasies in Louisiana.

When you think of cajun music, you might think of an accordion, a fiddle or even a washboard. But some musicians have discovered a relationship between cajun and classical genres, and are incorporating that into their work.

Mary Grace Ellerbee is a pianist from Zachary, La. and the inaugural recipient of the Everett G. Powers Fund for Creativity award from the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. She joins us to discuss the cajun and classical crossovers in her latest work, “Quatre Chansons Cadiennes.”

