Landry’s first week as Gov.; history of the Saenger Theatre; donating blood in Louisiana

Louisiana’s new governor, Jeff Landry, is wrapping up his first week in office. The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace tells us about the start of Landry’s term and his relationship with the state’s legislature.

New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre turns 97 years old next month. The theater, which originally opened in 1927, was just one of multiple Saenger Theatres throughout the South that offered patrons the experience of seeing vaudeville entertainment, motion pictures and later touring Broadway performances.

The Saenger’s general manager, David Skinner, tells us about the theater’s nearly century-old history, how it weathered the Great Depression and Hurricane Katrina, as well as the story of the two brothers who started it all.

January is National Blood Donor Month and Ochsner Health is encouraging donations by offering pop-up drives throughout southeast Louisiana.

Dr. Jennifer O’Brien, director of transfusion medicine at Ochsner Health, tells us how and where to donate and explains why we’re experiencing a critical shortage of donations from certain blood types.

