New Orleans Public Radio's Holiday Specials, 2023
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Landry’s first week as Gov.; history of the Saenger Theatre; donating blood in Louisiana

By Alana Schreiber
Published January 12, 2024 at 2:40 PM CST
Saenger Theatre Canal St. marquee
1 of 2  — Canal Street Marquee with flagging.jpg
Saenger Theatre Canal St. marquee
Courtesy of the Saenger Theatre
Blood bank mobile unit
2 of 2  — blood.PNG
Blood bank mobile unit
Ochsner Health

Louisiana’s new governor, Jeff Landry, is wrapping up his first week in office. The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace tells us about the start of Landry’s term and his relationship with the state’s legislature.

New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre turns 97 years old next month. The theater, which originally opened in 1927, was just one of multiple Saenger Theatres throughout the South that offered patrons the experience of seeing vaudeville entertainment, motion pictures and later touring Broadway performances.

The Saenger’s general manager, David Skinner, tells us about the theater’s nearly century-old history, how it weathered the Great Depression and Hurricane Katrina, as well as the story of the two brothers who started it all.

January is National Blood Donor Month and Ochsner Health is encouraging donations by offering pop-up drives throughout southeast Louisiana.

Dr. Jennifer O’Brien, director of transfusion medicine at Ochsner Health, tells us how and where to donate and explains why we’re experiencing a critical shortage of donations from certain blood types.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our assistant producer is Aubry Procell and our engineer is Garrett Pittman. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
