St. George updates; empowering students in the classroom; why LSU removed DEI language from websites

Last week, the Louisiana Supreme Court heard arguments for and against incorporating St. George — a Baton Rouge community that's been fighting for years to become its own city. Now, there could be a final verdict in just a few weeks.

Lara Nicholson has been covering this story for the Baton Rouge Advocate. She joins us for an update from the courtroom.

Educator and activist Matthew Kincaid spent years teaching in New Orleans area schools and is the founder of the organization Overcoming Racism. He’s out this month with a new book, Freedom Teaching. In it, he explores ways teachers can empower their students to take control of their education.

Kincaid joins us for more on his experience in the education system and his message for students.

Several colleges at Louisiana State University changed or removed policy language on their websites regarding diversity, equity and inclusion earlier this month. Some of these changes were announced publicly, while others were done quietly.

Claire Sullivan, editor-in-chief for The Reveille, LSU’s student newspaper, joins us for more on what changed and why, as well as how students are responding.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!