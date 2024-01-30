Pollution impacts in La.; Queer Eye returns to NOLA; one-man comedy comes to Le Petit Theatre

One of the world’s largest human rights organizations has a new in-depth report on the effects of pollution in Louisiana’s chemical corridor, often referred to as “Cancer Alley.” The nearly 100-page report makes bold recommendations, calling on the state to protect residents’ health and asking federal regulators to pause operations at some facilities.

Antonia Juhasz is a senior researcher on fossil fuels for Human Rights Watch and led the investigation. She discusses the report with the Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker.

Queer Eye has officially returned to New Orleans for its eighth season. The show consists of a team of gay and nonbinary experts, known as the Fab Five, who travel across the country helping people improve their lives through a process known as “make better.”

This season, one of those individuals is Louisianan Tim Keel. He’s a Kiss superfan who has spent most of his life caring for his disabled brother. Keel joins us, along with his daughter and nominator Melody, for more on their life-changing experience.

Broadway actor Nick Cearley is headed to New Orleans for a one-man show about working in Barbara Streisand’s famed shopping mall basement. He joins us for more on this comedy coming to Le Petit Theatre, “Buyer & Cellar.”

