La. Freedom Caucus’ anti-LGBT messages; investigation into judicial funds; carpooling in Baton Rouge

Last year, a group of conservative state legislators started the Louisiana Freedom Caucus. It’s modeled after the Congressional Freedom Caucus, which has, among other things, thrown the U.S. House speakership in turmoil.

The Louisiana Illuminator reported last week that the Louisiana Freedom Caucus sent anti-LGBTQ text messages to voters on Election Day. Reporter Julie O’Donoghue joins us for more.

In Louisiana, judges have a financial incentive to set high bail and secure convictions. State law allows them to issue fees to criminal defendants, and then use the money to pay for court expenses — creating a conflict of interest that was declared unconstitutional by a federal appeals court.

During a yearlong investigation by WWNO, WRKF and Type Investigations, reporter Garrett Hazelwood found judges sometimes use the funds to lease fancy cars and rent beachside condos. He joins us to discuss his findings and the possibility for reform.

A multi-year construction project on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge is underway, and already motorists are feeling the effects of increased traffic. Across the city, drivers are looking for ways to mitigate the congestion and some are turning to carpooling.

Kenyatta Robertson, program manager for travel demand management at the Capital Region Planning Commission, tells us about a new carpooling initiative known as Commuter Krewe.

