History of Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club; Lafayette man creates one of world’s hottest peppers

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today, we discuss Gov. Jeff Landry’s latest moves, including sending Louisiana’s National Guard to the U.S. southern border and supporting a controversial proposal to sell Louisiana Blue Cross Blue Shield to a for-profit company.

Mardi Gras is known as “the greatest free show on earth.” But some Carnival krewes once struggled for recognition and participation, including one of the city’s most famous organizations, The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club.

Zulu President Elroy James joins us for more on the organization’s history, their charitable work and why krewe members throw coconuts on Mardi Gras day.

“Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People” is a new Hulu docuseries that chases so-called “chili heads” around the country as they hunt for the spiciest pepper. One of the stops is Lafayette, Louisiana, where Troy “Primo” Primeaux promotes his 7 Pot Primo as one of the hottest peppers in the world. Primo joins us for more on his creation, the world of chili pepper eating and the new Hulu series.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

