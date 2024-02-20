Barriers to accessing mental health treatment before trial; Brazilian ballet at the Marigny; Indigenous farming practices

Some farmers along the Gulf Coast are responding to the problems of climate change by implementing production methods that replenish soil nutrients instead of depleting them. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Danny McArthur spoke with one farmer about her efforts to turn an old peanut farm into an Indigenous food forest in Alabama.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, a person found incompetent to stand trial in the state remains in jail for nearly seven months on average before being admitted for mental health treatment. And while overcrowding in Louisiana’s only mental health facility has long been a problem, it’s grown worse in recent years.

Rebecca Holland is a former reporter for The Advocate who covered this story, and joins us for more.

Two ballets comprise a new production premiering at the Marigny Opera House this weekend. “Agua Mole Pedra Dura — Brazilian Connections” displays how traditional Brazilian song and dance relate to contemporary ballet. Performances begin Feb. 23 and end March 3.

Composer, bandleader and guitarist Geovane Santos joins us to discuss his score for this production.

