La’s special session on crime begins;new app finds cheap groceries; NOLA’s new French Consul

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics. State lawmakers kicked off a special session on crime this week. We get the latest from Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.

Later, we talk to Vincenzo Caronna, founder and CEO of Thrivvy. Caronna recently launched a new app that compares products from 30 local grocery stores across the greater New Orleans area. The app helps consumers find the lowest prices on their weekly shopping trips and save money.

Plus, there’s a new French consul in town. The French Consulate General in Louisiana recently appointed Rodolphe Sambou to take over the post. We’ll hear what he’s been up to during his first few months in office.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

