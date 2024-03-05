Krewe of Freret bans plastic beads for Mardi Gras 2025; Immersive play opens in the Treme

On today’s Louisiana Considered, we hear how Baton Rouge Community College’s Port Allen branch is helping train truck drivers.

The school recently relaunched a course for students looking to get a commercial driver’s license, which is required to drive 18-wheelers and other large ground transport vehicles. The school hopes it can help address the state’s driver shortage.

Heather Guidry, BRCC’s dean of technical studies and adult education, spoke with WRKF’s Adam Vos about the program.

We also chat with Bobby Hjortsberg, captain of the Krewe of Freret, about his decision to ban plastic beads next Mardi Gras.

The krewe made headlines last week when it announced it would shift to more sustainable throws for the 2025 Carnival season. Hjortsberg says the move will help protect NOLA’s storm drains and “inject some sustainability” into Mardi Gras culture.

And we take a tour of a new immersive play in New Orleans’ Treme neighborhood. The Nola Project theatre company and the New Orleans African American Museum have partnered to present Tony Award-winning dramatist George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum. Performances run through March 9.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Today’s episode was produced by Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell. It was engineered by Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

