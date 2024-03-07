Mid-Barataria diversion stops construction; UNO archaeologists dig underneath St. Louis Cathedral

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with Stephanie Grace, the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist. We discuss how the state’s new Republican supermajority functioned during the legislature’s recent special session on crime/ And we look ahead to the regular session which starts on March 11.

The loss of protective marsh along Louisiana’s coast continues. A $3 billion project to help slow things down broke ground last August. Halle Parker, coastal desk reporter, tells us how a lawsuit filed by Plaquemines Parish earlier this year against the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority has brought the effort, known as the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project, to a halt.

While the sounds of brass bands, card readings and drumming waft through New Orleans’ Jackson Square, University of New Orleans archaeology students are inside Saint Louis Cathedral excavating. Contractors discovered that the 1849 cathedral foundation wasn’t the only one there during a recent renovation.

Ryan Gray, anthropology professor and New Orleans urban historical archaeologist, shares more on the ongoing dig.

