Landry wants scholarships stripped from athletes who miss national anthem; Research spotlights La. actors of color

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with Stephanie Grace, The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist.

This week, we chat about Gov. Jeff Landry’s call for scholarships to be stripped from athletes who miss the national anthem. Plus, an update on the legislative session.

Three of New Orleans’ independent banks have sought approval to make the switch from a “mutual” bank operation to a stock-owned bank model. They include Fidelity Bank, Fifth District Savings Bank and Mutual Savings and Loan.

Amanda Heitz, assistant professor of finance at Tulane’s A.B. Freeman School of Business, explains what this means for the community’s financial health.

People of color have been fighting for equal representation in the arts in the United States for centuries.

Juliane Braun, professor at Auburn University, shares more about new research on performers of color in southeast Louisiana. She’ll present her work at the Hermann-Grima House in New Orleans on April 10.

