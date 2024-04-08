LSU researchers record solar eclipse from Texas; Puppet show highlights climate change impacts

Louisianans didn’t experience complete darkness on April 8 during the total eclipse. But that didn’t stop the excitement leading up to the last total solar eclipse to cross the US for the next 20 years.

Watchers in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette witnessed up to 87% coverage. The Louisiana Art & Science Museum in Baton Rouge was one of many gathering points today to view the sight.

Marion Mayfield, museum communications manager, joined the program to discuss preparations.

Plus, Aaron Ryan, LSU Department of Physics and Astronomy research associate joined the show alongside Caroline Davis, student researcher, to discuss their eclipse observations. They were part of a team that led several experiments during the eclipse in Texas.

A puppet show produced by a group of climate activists that tries to bring some joy to the impact of climate change on the Gulf Coast begins performances this month in New Orleans.

Halle Parker, Coastal Desk reporter, followed the making of the show ahead of its showcase at the 10th Giant Puppet Festival in New Orleans.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

