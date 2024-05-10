How LNG expansion impacts communities from the Gulf South to Japan

We’re dedicating today’s show to a special conversation about the expansion of liquefied natural gas.

Sea Change hosts Halle Parker and Carlyle Calhoun sit down with grassroots leaders from across the world to discuss the industry’s local and worldwide impacts.

Andy Gheorghiu, an independent campaigner from Germany; Hiroki Osada a development finance and environment campaigner for Friends of Earth Japan from Japan; and James Hiatt, founder of For A Better Bayou in Lake Charles, Louisiana, join the show to share more about their work and research on the LNG industry.

