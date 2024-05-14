La. bill would classify abortion pills as controlled substances; Bayou Boogaloo kicks off in Mid-City

Nearly half the natural gas pulled out of the ground in the U.S. gets exported overseas, and that number could get even higher over the next decade.

A new report out of the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice criticizes federal regulators for allowing the rapid growth of the industry without scrutinizing the impact to historically marginalized communities nearby nor its contribution to climate change.

Halle Parker spoke with the report’s authors and she joins the show to discuss their findings.

Hundreds of doctors across Louisiana are asking lawmakers not to pass a bill that would make abortion medications controlled substances in Louisiana. They've signed an opposition letter to Republican state Senator Thomas Pressly, the bill's main sponsor.

Reporter Rosemary Westwood joins the show to update us on the proposal and opposition to it.

Music, food and art will bring crowds of revelers to Bayou St. John in New Orleans this weekend as the 2024 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo kicks off.

The festival, which takes place on the bayou and its banks, is presented by the Friends of Bayou St. John.

Jared Zeller, founder, and president of Friends of Bayou St. John and executive producer of Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo joins the show to talk about what’s new at the festival this year.

