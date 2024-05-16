U.S. Supreme Court upholds La.'s congressional map; ‘Road to Rickwood’ explores Black baseball history

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for our look at the week in politics.

Stephanie Grace, the Times Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, breaks down the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Louisiana’s new congressionalmap. The decision means the state’s second majority-Black congressional district will stand for this year’s election.

This June, Major League Baseball will host a regular season game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama as a tribute to Negro League Baseball History.

Rickwood Field also happens to more than 100 years old. It’s served not only as a venue for America’s pastime, but also for the civil rights movement.

For the past few months, Alana Schreiber, Louisiana Considered’s managing producer, has been in and out of Birmingham, working on an exciting upcoming podcast about the history and legacy of this ballfield. She joins the show to share more about the Road to Rickwood.

The Mississippi River is a defining part of the landscape of Louisiana, and the entire country. Its watershed drains more than a million square miles of the continental United States each year. But how much do you know about its history?

Our next guest has spent years researching the river and the U.S. government’s continued quest to control its flow. Boyce Upholt is a journalist and author of the new book, “The Great River, The Making and Unmaking of the Mississippi.” He joins us to share more about the river’s history.

Upholt is also partnering with chef Marcus Jacobs to host a Mississippi River-centric meal on Friday, June 21. Tickets are available on his website.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:00 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

