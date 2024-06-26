© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Louisiana Considered

New study on flooding risks; HNOC exhibit on ‘unknown sitters’; Baton Rouge Audubon Society marks 50 years

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published June 26, 2024 at 2:31 PM CDT
Portraits from The Historic New Orleans Collection's new exhibit, Unknown Sitters
Courtesy of The Historic New Orleans Collection
Portraits from The Historic New Orleans Collection's new exhibit, Unknown Sitters

The Union of Concerned Scientists recently released a report highlighting the risks that flooding poses to infrastructure in the US. And Louisiana is no stranger to flooding-related disasters.

The Coastal Desk’s Eva Tesfaye spoke with UCS’s policy director Rachel Cleetus to learn what this report tells us about heightened flooding risks to disadvantaged communities.

The Historic New Orleans Collection recently unveiled a new exhibit featuring portraits of unidentified people. Called, “Unknown Sitters,” the exhibition showcases 26 portraits of unknown New Orleans area residents whose names have been lost or forgotten over time.

Curator of Decorative Arts Lydia Blackmore tells us more about this exhibition and how audiences are creating their own stories and identities for the unknown subjects.

The Baton Rouge Audubon Society is celebrating 50 years of preserving bird habitats and nature in the region. President Jane Patterson and wildlife photographer, naturalist and co-founder of the BR Audubon Society, CC Lockwood, tell us what the organization has accomplished in the last half century and how they’re marking the occasion.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:00 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
See stories by Alana Schreiber