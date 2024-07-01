A look at the future of renewable energy in Louisiana; how child care workers are adapting to hotter summer temperatures

An overwhelming number of Louisianans support expanding offshore oil and gas drilling in the state and the expansion of renewable energy resources, according to a new survey by LSU researchers. The 2024 Louisiana Survey is the latest in an annual series of statewide surveys from the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at Louisiana State University’s Manship School of Mass Communication. It examines residents' views on energy, environment and coastal issues.

Michael Henderson, the survey’s director, joins us with a rundown of the results.

Summers in the South are getting hotter, and the ways kids spend their summer break are changing by necessity. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins reports on how child care workers are adapting to keep kids safe from the heat.

Offshore wind farms have yet to make an appearance along Louisiana’s coast — but onshore students are already learning how to maintain them. A first-of-its-kind program at Nunez Community College in Chalmette will welcome its first class this fall. It aims to train students as entry-level turbine technicians for the growing wind energy sector.

Tristan Baurick is a reporter with Verite News, and he recently wrote about the new program. He joins us with the details.

___

