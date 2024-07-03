Many La. rural health clinics face closure; UNO team searches U.S. soldiers remains in Germany; “constitutional carry” law goes into effect

Louisiana’s unpopular “constitutional carry” law goes into effect on Independence Day. It allows anyone over 18 to carry a concealed firearm without a permit or specialized training.

Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, discusses how residents and police are preparing for the new rules.

More than 25% of Louisiana’s rural hospitals are “vulnerable to closure,” according to a report released earlier this year by Chartis, a healthcare consulting firm. At least 30 rural hospitals across the country that it identified as vulnerable have closed over the past four years.

Denaé Hebert, executive director of the Louisiana Rural Health Association, outlines the problems rural health clinics are facing and what it means for the communities they serve.

The U.S. Department of Defense reports that more than 72,000 Americans who fought in World War II are still classified as “missing in action.” Families who never recovered a body of their loved ones often struggle to find closure.

Now, students from the University of New Orleans are working to change that. They’re investigating a site north of Berlin associated with the downing of an American B-17 bomber. Dr. Ryan Gray, the Richard Wallin Boebel Professor of Anthropology, is leading the effort. He shares more about the dig.

