Judge orders health and safety measures for farm line workers at Angola; new study on displacement due to climate change

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published July 10, 2024 at 3:40 PM CDT
Louisiana State Penitentiary
Louisiana State Penitentiary

The Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola is famous for its ruthless working conditions for inmates on the farm line. In fact, many even refer to the prison simply as “The Farm.”

But now, a judge ordered Angola officials to consider the health and safety needs of incarcerated people and take immediate measures to “correct the glaring deficiencies in their heat-related policies.”

Katy Reckdahl has been covering this story for The Lens and joins us for an update.

The National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine , or NASEM, recently released a new report on how climate change has led to cycles of displacement. Their research reveals how the displacement exacerbates historic inequalities while also providing potential strategies to combat the problem.

John Ben Soileau, NASEM’s program officer for the Board on Environmental Change and Society, shares the report’s findings and what can be done.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

