NAMI merges New Orleans and St. Tammany chapters; novel explores impact of BP oil spill on oyster-farming families

It’s day two of qualifying for November elections and there are already candidates vying to represent Louisiana’s new majority-Black congressional district. The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace tells us who is entering this race.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in New Orleans is officially merging chapters with the St. Tammany Parish branch. Now the larger consolidation will serve nine parishes in most of the southeastern part of the state.

Nick Richard, executive director of NAMI Southeast Louisiana, tells us what he hopes this merger can accomplish for mental health treatment.

A new novel, "Pearce Oysters" by Jocelyn Takacs tells the story of oyster farming on the Louisiana coast during the 2010 BP oil spill. Based on a fictional family and town, the novel follows Jordan, a third-generation oyster farmer, and his family as he tries to keep his business afloat.

The Coastal Desk’s Eva Tesfaye talks to Takacs about her new book, and how she incorporated oral histories from local farmers into her story.

