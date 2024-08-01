Shadows-on-the-Teche plantation unveils new exhibits; preventing saltwater intrusion; Mississippi high jumper goes for gold in Paris

For some communities in the Gulf South, hurricane season comes with a natural dread and fear that recovery can take years.

Danny McArthur of the Gulf States Newsroom traveled to Sulphur, Louisiana to learn how people are banding together to help take care of each other, not just after a storm, but before it as well.

Roughly a year ago, the Army Corps of Engineers built a river sill to slow a saltwater wedge that was coming up the Mississippi River. This summer, heavy rains in the headwaters of the Mississippi have kept river levels high.

But how sustainable are these solutions? Reporter for The Lens Nola Delany Dryfoos tells us more about efforts to keep saltwater intrusion at bay.

Shadows-on-the-Teche, a former plantation-turned museum in New Iberia, recently underwent renovations. . Traditionally, the exhibitions have explored the histories of the families that lived there, but now, four new exhibits seek to tell a fuller, more complex story. John Warner Smith, the executive director of Shadows-on-the-Teche and Adam Foreman, the senior manager of interpretation and education, tell us more.

Dozens of athletes from across the Gulf States are competing in Paris for the Summer Olympics. While LSU is boasting their fair share of track and field competitors, Mississippi is proud to have a high jumper from Magnolia State, Shelby McEwen.

For the Gulf States Newsroom, Shamira Muhammad spoke with McEwen, who is returning to the games for a second time with gold on his mind.

