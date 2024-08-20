‘Katrina Babies’ screening to mark anniversary; storm prep and emergency backpack giveaway in Lake Charles

To mark the upcoming 19th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s, the New Orleans Museum of Art will screen the documentary, Katrina Babies on Aug. 21. The documentary offers a close look at the aftermath of the storm and its impact on youth in New Orleans.

Filmmaker and director Edward Buckles, Jr. joins us for more on the legacy of his film and the storm.

2024 was expected to be one of the most highly active hurricane seasons in recent history. Although Louisiana has been mostly spared so far this summer, we aren’t out of the woods quite yet.

On Aug. 24, the Equality Health Foundation will host a weather ready drive-thru emergency backpack giveaway at Zion Tabernacle Church in Lake Charles. This is just the latest in the organization’s ongoing efforts to help prepare Louisianans for threatening conditions.

Tomás Leon, the president of the Equality Health Foundation and John Nugent, the managing director of Beacon Community Connections in Lafayette, join us to share more about the storm readiness events.

