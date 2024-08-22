Clean wind energy project faces legislative obstacles; Baton Rouge exhibit celebrates pioneering female architect

The Democratic National Convention wraps up tonight, and plenty of Louisianans – from former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu to actor Wendell Pierce – have made appearances.

The Times Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us to break down the DNC.

Last week, the Louisiana Public Service Commission gave initial approval to the Southern Spirit transmission project that would connect cleaner wind power in Texas to Mississippi . The project would also bring clean energy to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator network, which Louisiana is a part of.

But, the project faces obstacles, as this past session state legislators passed a law in an attempt to stop Southern Spirit from crossing North Louisiana.

Louisiana Illuminator reporter Wesley Muller explains why these property rights may be slowing Louisiana’s access to clean energy.

This Friday, the West Baton Rouge Museum will open an exhibition on the life of architect and sculptor Angela Gregory. Gregory contributed to the architecture of many Louisiana buildings – including the state capitol – at a time when female artists struggled to be taken seriously. Curator Elizabeth Weinstein joins us for more on the exhibit and Gregory’s legacy.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!