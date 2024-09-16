Louisiana chimp sanctuary responds to HBO doc; 'Cajun coral' dropped into Bataria Bay; linemen from out of state help restore power

While power has been restored to most of Louisiana since Hurricane Francine, there are still plenty of lineman working to get the last lights turned on. WRKF’s Capital Access reporter Brooke Thorington spoke with a lineman about why he crossed state lines to help out.

While many are glued to “Chimp Crazy,” the new HBO docuseries about the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary, Chimp Haven – located outside of Shreveport – is sounding the alarm. The organization is now pushing for legislation against the private possession of chimpanzees and other nonhuman primates.

Amy Fultz, Welfare Scientist and co-founder of Chimp Haven, joins us for more on chimp health and safety.

Large cranes dropped bulbous gray blobs of concrete into Barataria Bay, north of Grand Isle this month in hopes they’ll become the new home for fish and smaller organisms displaced by the removal of a decommissioned oil rig last year. The new artificial coral reef, dubbed “Cajun cora”' is made using technology similar to 3D printing.

Rad Trascher , the executive vice president of the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana, , tells us more about what scientists hope the reef can provide for the ecosystem.

