La. civics and voting guide; podcast explores intersection of food and culture; descendants of iconic artist Clementine Hunter share her story

The November elections are less than two months away, and Verite News in New Orleans recently launched “Civics 504,” a guide on voter registration, ballot propositions and news coverage. The guide was launched in partnership with Verite’s sister newsroom, Mississippi Today. Verite’s Managing Editor Charles Maldonado joins us now for more on this guide and the information it offers.

The LSU Museum of Art is currently working on an oral history project on Clementine Hunter. Born in 1887, Hunter was a self-taught Black folk artist, who lived and worked on Melrose Plantation and depicted early 20th century plantation life in her work. Before her death in 1988 at the age of 101, Hunter became the first artist to have a solo show at the New Orleans Museum of Art.

LSU Museum of Art educator and public programs manager Callie Smith, and LSU graduate student and interviewer Sarah Nansubuga, tell us how they used conversations with Hunter’s family to capture her story.

New Orleans has long been famous for its culinary traditions that combine traditional southern cuisine with broader cultural influence. Now, a new podcast is celebrating the global reach of New Orleans food.

Zella Palmer, local food historian and director and chair of the Dillard University Ray Charles Program in African American Material Culture speaks with chefs, farmers, activists and culture bearers as host of “Culture & Flavor.” She joins us for more on her conversations and how you can listen.

