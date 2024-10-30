Meet Baton Rouge mayoral candidate Coach Sid Edwards; clearing up confusion around ballot question

On the ballot in Baton Rouge, a single measure asks voters to make hundreds of changes to the city’s Plan of Government. But some voters have said the actual language on the ballot is nebulous, requiring them to go to a website to find out exactly what they’re voting for.

WRKF’s Aidan McCahill joins us to help demystify the measure.

Election Day is less than a week away, and in Baton Rouge all eyes are on the race for Mayor-President. According to the most recent polls, the top three candidates, Democratic incumbent Sharon-Weston Broome, Democratic challenger Ted James, and Republican Sid Edwards are all polling within 7 percentage points of one another, making the possibility of a runoff more and more likely.

This week on Louisiana Considered, we’re bringing you conversations with the top three candidates. On Monday, we talked to Mayor-President West Broome, and on Friday we’ll hear from James. Today, we’re joined by Republican candidate, Sid Edwards.

