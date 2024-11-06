How Louisianans voted in the 2024 election; what the Colfax massacre can teach us about political violence today

Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th president of the United States, and many Republicans in down-ballot races also saw some surprising success, including in East Baton Rouge Parish, where Republican Sid Edwards is headed for a runoff in the Mayor-President race against Democratic incumbent Sharon Weston-Broome.

Reporters Aidan McCahill and Drew Hawkins join us with more on the results of races and ballot initiatives throughout Louisiana.

The last few presidential elections raised concerns about potential violence at the voting booths and on the campaign trail. Over the summer, President-elect Donald Trump experienced two assassination attempts, and on Election Day, multiple polling sites in swing states received bomb threats.

For many, the modern political violence brings to mind the Colfax Massacre in Louisiana. On April 13, 1878, a mob of armed white men attacked the courthouse in Colfax, a town in Grant Parish, killing at least 80 Black men who were exercising their right to vote.

Today, we revisit this story, and how two men with personal connections to the tragedy are working to preserve the truth behind what happened. WRKF’s Karen Henderson explores what

A Reconstruction-era episode of political violence can teach us in today’s divisive climate.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

