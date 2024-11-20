How Louisiana's special session could impact taxpayers; keeping homeless families intact; USDA youth ag loans

Lawmakers are busy in Baton Rouge, attempting to rewrite large portions of Louisiana’s tax code. It’s the biggest wide-ranging tax reform effort that we’ve seen in years. And many Louisianans are left asking, how will these tax reforms impact me? And who will be impacted the most?

Greg Albrecht , an economist at Louisiana State University has released his analysis of these tax policy changes, and he’s drawn a few conclusions. He joins us today with his predictions.

The week before Thanksgiving is designated National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, and one local shelter is drawing attention to the issue. The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter is preparing to open a new facility. It’s the largest shelter in the region and the only to accept intact families– including fathers.

CEO Dawn Bradley-Fletcher and state senator Royce Duplessis tell us more about issues surrounding hunger and homelessness and the importance of shelters that accept whole families

The USDA is known for its programs that assist farmers and keep agriculture booming. What may be less-known is an ag loan program aimed at youth, helping young people operate smaller-scale agricultural projects and gain business experience. USDA farm loan manager Tyler Carlson and 13-year-old ag loan recipient Kashton Lee Malbrough tell us more.

