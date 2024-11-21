Honoring civil rights icon Dorothy Mae Taylor; human horse races on Thanksgiving ; what’s on the Dec. 7 ballot

It’s Thursday,and that means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics with Stephanie Grace, editorial director and a columnist for the Times Picayune/The Advocate. Today we discuss what’s on the ballot for the Dec. 7 elections.

Many of us look for things to do the morning of Thanksgiving, especially if there’s a huge meal in the offing. Besides shopping, have you considered Human Horse Racing? It’s entering its 5th year in New Orleans.

Founder and producer of Human Horse Racing, Ingrid Anderson, tells us more about the races, raffles and costume contests on Thanksgiving Day.

A new historical marker has gone up in New Orleans’ Central City neighborhood to commemorate the life of Dorothy Mae Taylor. The civil rights icon and politician was the first Black woman elected to the state legislature and is remembered for working to desegregate the city’s Mardi Gras krewes.

Verite’s Arielle Robinson tells us more about the historical marker unveiling and Parker’s life story.

Stuffing. Turkey. Gravy. Cranberry Sauce. Those are the ingredients of a classic Thanksgiving dinner. But have you tried them in a Po-boy? Producer Matt Bloom visited one restaurant owner in New Orleans who has perfected the art of mixing the two traditions every holiday season.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!