Baton Rouge mayor’s race upset; NOCCA’s holiday concert; Xavier mourns loss of pre-med advisor

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today on Louisiana Considered, we break down the upset in the Baton Rouge mayor-president race, and why a parish that went blue in November elected a Republican one month later.

The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA) is gearing up for a star-studded milestone celebration, the 20th annual “Home for the Holidays” Concert. The event features artists like Irma Thomas, Kermit Ruffins and the Rebirth Brass Band, and raises money to support rising artists with scholarships.

Adonis Rose, Grammy award-winning musician and executive director of NOCCA, joins us with the details.

The Xavier University of Louisiana has been mourning the loss of one of their greatest pioneers, Dr. J. W. Carmichael. Having worked at Xavier for over four decades, primarily as a pre-med advisor for undergraduates, Carmichael is largely credited with putting the school’s medical program on the map.

WWNO’s Bob Pavlovich spoke with Quo Vadis Webster, director of Xavier’s pre-med program, to learn more about Camichael’s life and legacy.

—

