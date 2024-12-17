Cajun fiddler Louis Michot releases first solo album; year in politics review, Part 1

Grammy-award winning Cajun fiddler Louis Michot is headed to New Orleans for a solo performance. The member of the Lost Bayou Ramblers will combine his love of Louisiana French music with new boundary-pushing sounds in his latest work, Rêve du Troubadour .

He joins us for more on his upcoming performance and adding a modern spin to traditional Cajun music.

2024 was a memorable year for politics, nationally and locally. WRKF’s Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington spoke with LSU Political Science Professor Dr. Robert Hogan about Gov. Jeff Landry’s first year in office, the upcoming transition of closed primaries and how the 6th Congressional District will affect the state.

The holiday season is upon us, and it feels like everywhere you go, you’re surrounded by Christmas music. But in recent years, musicians have found creative ways to adapt these traditional songs for new genres.

Yesterday, we brought you the sounds of country artist Sammy Kershaw’s Cajun Christmas. Today, we’ll hear how the New Birth Brass Band is mixing Christmas classics with New Orleans jazz and funk for a lively march-along.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

