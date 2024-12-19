© 2024 WWNO
Louisiana Considered

GNO, Inc.’s accomplishments over 20 years; new docuseries showcases NOLA's vibrant culture

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published December 19, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST
Earlier this year, the 10-parish regional economic development nonprofit, GNO, Inc. celebrated its 20th anniversary. The organization has been working to make the area more attractive to businesses. President and CEO Michael Hecht tells us more about what the group has accomplished over the last two decades.

Throughout the summer and fall, Elias Camacho, founder of the media company, The Rambler, traveled throughout the New Orleans area, interviewing some of the city’s favorite artists, chefs, culture bearers and all-around icons. His documentary series, “NOLA in Focus,”highlights the individuals and communities that make this city so unique. Elias joined WWNO’s Alana Schreiber in the studio to share more about this project.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Bob Pavlovich
A longtime fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, Bob Pavlovich joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "All Things Considered" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
