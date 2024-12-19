GNO, Inc.’s accomplishments over 20 years; new docuseries showcases NOLA's vibrant culture

Earlier this year, the 10-parish regional economic development nonprofit, GNO, Inc. celebrated its 20th anniversary. The organization has been working to make the area more attractive to businesses. President and CEO Michael Hecht tells us more about what the group has accomplished over the last two decades.

Throughout the summer and fall, Elias Camacho, founder of the media company, The Rambler, traveled throughout the New Orleans area, interviewing some of the city’s favorite artists, chefs, culture bearers and all-around icons. His documentary series, “NOLA in Focus,”highlights the individuals and communities that make this city so unique. Elias joined WWNO’s Alana Schreiber in the studio to share more about this project.

