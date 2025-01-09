Gambit's former owner, Clancy Dubos retires after 50 years of reporting Louisiana politics

For over 50 years, Clancy DuBos has been reporting and commenting on New Orleans and state politics for The Times-Picayune and other news sources. He also owned the alt-weekly newspaper, the Gambit, along with his wife Margo where he contributed as a political columnist.

He covered everything from the 1973 UpStairs Lounge Fire to the upheaval of Hurricane Katrina. Now, at the age of 70, he has decided to retire.

He joins us today for more on his lengthy career, most memorable moments and why he has decided now is the time to put down the pencil.

