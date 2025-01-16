Who’s in the NOLA mayoral race; new podcast on Isle de Jean Charles resettlement; how king cakes reflect cultural identities

It’s Thursday, and it's time to catch up on the week in politics. The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace tells us about the swearing-in of Baton Rouge’s new mayor, and who’s vying to be the next leader of the city of New Orleans.

Isle de Jean Charles in south Louisiana once encompassed more than 22,000 acres, but today only 320 remain. Due to rising sea levels and coastal erosion, community members, most of whom are of Native American ancestry, have been relocating as part of a federally funded resettlement program. But leaving your homeland is never easy.

Olga Loginova has been covering the Isle De Jean Charles resettlement project for years. Recently she wrote and reported a podcast on this subject, Leaving the Island. She joins us today for more.

New Orleans has seen an explosion in the variety of king cakes you can buy in the last few years. From Dong Phuong’s Vietnamese style, to Norma’s Sweets Bakery’s Cuban version with a guava filling, king cakes are taking on new cultural identities.

We revisit the story of a new kind of king cake with a traditional Jewish spin from Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber .

