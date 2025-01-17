© 2025 WWNO
Louisiana Considered

Former music exec on losing voice to ALS – and finding hope in community; rise in Islamophobia after Bourbon Street attack

By Alana Schreiber
Published January 17, 2025 at 12:28 PM CST
A diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is difficult for anyone to hear. But that was especially the case for Joe Redmond, a music executive from Denham Springs who spent his career in radio. While he is losing his voice, Joe has been determined to take advantage of all the opportunities he has, including working with the Team Gleason organization, and a new caregiving program called Pathfinders.

Redmond joins us today more on his career, his diagnosis and the vital role that caregivers play in the lives of ALS patients.

The New Year's Day attack on Bourbon Street left many New Orleanians worried about the city’s security. But for many of the area’s Muslims, they’re concerned about increased discrimination and anti-Muslim sentiment.

Verite News reporter Safura Syed tells us more about the rise in Islamophobia and how local mosques are responding.

The truck attack on Bourbon Street has led some residents to call for better pedestrian security in the French Quarter. Some even want parts of the Quarter to be pedestrian-only — no cars allowed. Earlier this week we heard from Chris Olsen, French Quarter resident and business owner with a petition to ban cars on her certain blocks.

WWNO’s Matt Bloom spoke with Olson and a few others those behind this new push.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
