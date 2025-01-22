Winter weather update; study on cancer-related muscle loss; the most iconic Super Bowls in New Orleans

When Louisianans heard that snow was coming to our state, many were skeptical. But yesterday, a rare winter storm hit the Bayou State, with the blizzard causing highways, airports and schools to close down.

Meteorologist Dan Holiday discusses the record-breaking weather and what this says about a changing climate.

A medical study is underway in Baton Rouge that could help determine whether a common diabetes drug could be used to stop muscle weakness associated with cancer treatment.

While the drug isn’t new, its effectiveness in cancer patients is still being tested.

Justin Brown, associate professor and director of the Cancer Metabolism Program at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, is the director of this study. He joins us for more.

On Feb. 9, New Orleans will host the Super Bowl for the 11th time, tied with Miami for the most hosted by any city. As we get closer to the 59th annual event, we thought we would take a look at the Super Bowls of years past and hear about some of the most iconic games in New Orleans.

Mark Cave, senior historian with the Historic New Orleans Collection walks us through the biggest games, the best performances, and the two blackouts – one for the media and one for the lights.

