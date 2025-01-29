Louisiana politicians react to Jan. 6 pardons; celebrating Ghana’s ties to the Bayou State; 10 years of no smoking in NOLA casinos

It’s been just over a week since President Donald Trump took office for the second time. One of his first orders of business was signing pardons to all individuals convicted of offenses related to storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, including some Louisianans.

But the pardons were met with mixed reactions from the state’s politicians, with Republican Senator Bill Cassidy speaking out against it.

Mark Ballard, Washington correspondent with The Advocate Capitol News Bureau, joins us to discuss their response.

Ten years ago, New Orleans passed its smoke-free casinos ordinance. It might seem like the status quo, but many remember when restaurants, bars, and casinos allowed for smoking and separate sections.

Onjewel Smith, southern states strategist for Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights, tells us more about this landmark ordinance and what it meant for workers’ rights.

An event highlighting the historical cultural connections between Louisiana and Ghana will take place in Baton Rouge on Sunday. The West African nation is responsible for some of the integral elements of Louisiana culture, including dance, food and music.

Musicians Andrew Wiseman and Jeremy Thomas tell us more about this upcoming event, “Roots of Our Own: A Legacy Project,” which will take place at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library main branch at Goodwood.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

