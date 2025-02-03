Verite News explores ‘What Was Lost’ after Katrina; 2 reality shows being filmed in Baton Rouge

This August marks the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. To remember the event and the lives impacted, Verite News is launching the new series, “What Was Lost.” This collection of stories and personal essays is about things people lost to the storm, be it physical or emotional possessions.

Terry Baquet, editor-in-chief of Verite News, and Drew Costley , lead editor on the series joined us to sharemore.

Two new reality competition shows hosted by Baton Rouge locals are coming to the Fawesome Network. Celebrity chef Jay Ducote hosts a food truck competition, and local actress and singer LaTangela Fay hosts a family game show. And each series shines a spotlight on Baton Rouge talent, locations and culture.

Ducote and Fay, joined us to share more.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!