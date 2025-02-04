Super Bowl events kick off; Angela King Gallery’s latest exhibits; convo with Carolyn Hill, candidate in special election for La. State Senate

The Super Bowl is just days away, and this week New Orleans is abuzz with excitement. And even if you don’t have a ticket to the game, there are plenty of ways to join in on the fun. Our managing producer Alana Schreiber joined us for more on this week’s Super Bowl activities and events.

The Angela King Gallery in the French Quarter is launching two new exhibits to attract visitors in town for the Super Bowl. One features eco-friendly abstract paintings, and the other puts life-like African clay sculptures on display.

Artist Michelle Gagliano, sculptor Woodrow Nash and gallery owner Angela King tell us more about the exhibitions and the crowds they hope to attract ahead of the Super Bowl.

Early voting has begun for a special election to fill a vacant seat representing Louisiana's 14th district. Three Democratic hopefuls are campaigning to finish the term begun by Cleo Fields, a Democrat who won election to Congress in November.

WRKF’s Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington spoke with one of the candidates, Carolyn Hill, to learn why she’s in the race.

