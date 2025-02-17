Nitrogen gas executions; Super Bowl food waste; VICE documentary explores Cajun Mardi Gras

There has been a flurry of legal activity since Gov. Jeff Landry established protocols to use nitrogen gas to execute people sentenced to death. Judges have set execution dates for at least two people on death row in Louisiana. Greg LaRose , the editor at the Louisiana Illuminator tells us about challenges to the new method.

As New Orleans still recovers from the Super Bowl, we wanted to have a conversation about food waste. Super Bowl-related events are typically responsible for thousands of pounds of food waste, but this year, the Food Recovery Network, along with student volunteers from Tulane and LSU, recovered over 12,000 pounds of unused food, and donated it to the New Orleans Mission, a shelter for unhoused Louisianans.

Regina Harmon , the executive director of the Food Recovery Network, and John Proctor, the food service director for the New Orleans Mission, tell us about working together to repurpose unused food.

A new documentary from VICE takes a deep dive into Cajun Mardi Gras. The film, “Vice’s Guide to Mardi Gras,” offers viewers insight into carnival traditions in more rural areas of the state, showing how they contrast with the glitzy spectacle in New Orleans.

The documentary’s host and producer, Jackson Garrett, and Jourdan Thibodeaux, a local musician featured in the film, tell us more about Acadian Mardi Gras traditions.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

