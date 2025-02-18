NOLA businesses prepare for Mardi Gras season; NOMA’s new chief curator; Musaica Chamber Ensemble’s new show

New Orleans was set to have a big 2025. The city hosted the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras season is especially long this year, stretching all the way into March. But the terrorism attack on New Year's Day has business owners worried about what will happen to the tourism they rely on.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha caught up with some in the French Quarter to hear how they’re preparing for what’s usually the busy season.

The New Orleans Museum of Art has a new chief curator. Anne Collins Smith comes to NOMA after serving as director of the Xavier University of Louisiana Art Gallery.

The New Orleans native joins us for more on curatorial history and her new role, leading exhibition initiatives with a focus on the museum’s modern and contemporary art.

The New Orleans-based Musaica Chamber Ensemble continues its 19th season, Hidden Treasures, in concert tonight. The company is presenting, “French Connections,” with works by Ravel, Saint-Saens and others.

Musaica violist and president Bruce Owen shares more about this musical journey.

