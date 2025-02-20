© 2025 WWNO
Live from New Orleans, it’s Saturday Night: Remembering when SNL came to Mardi Gras in 1977

Published February 20, 2025
Over the weekend, the acclaimed sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live celebrated 50 years on the air! While the show is filmed at 30 Rockefeller plaza in Manhattan, it does have some interesting ties to New Orleans. Original cast member Garrett Morris is a born and raised New Orleanian, who made a special appearance at last weekend's reunion show. The Crescent City also claimed Vance Degeneres, the voice of claymation character Mr. Bill, and a more recent player, Punkie Johnson.

But what many do not know is that Saturday Night Live once filmed an episode in New Orleans – or at least, they tried to. Although cast members were scattered throughout the city, parade delays, technology failures and general Mardi Gras mayhem made for one of the most chaotic shows in SNL's history.

David Cuthbert, is a longtime New Orleans reporter who covered the event for The Times Picayune back in 1977. He joins us to share his SNL memories.

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. She joins us for the latest in the New Orleans mayor’s race and the election for Orleans Parish Sheriff.

