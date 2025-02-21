How to prepare for ICE raids; The Krewe of King Arthur’s origin story; high security costs for parades

When Donald Trump was elected president in November, one of his main campaign platforms was cracking down on immigration, calling for the largest deportation operation in U.S. history. Since taking office, he’s proposed an order ending birthright citizenship and issued the first flight of undocumented immigrants to Guantanamo Bay.

Hiroko Kusuda, clinic professor and director of the immigration law section at the Loyola University of New Orleans College of Law tells us how families should prepare for potential ICE raids.

Fifty years ago, 17-year-old Phil Fricano worked to desegregate his high school Mardi Gras ball. Two years later, he helped form the Krewe of King Arthur – one of the first Mardi Gras krewes to be integrated from the very beginning. Now, he’s preparing for his 48th year as the krewe’s captain.

He joins us to discuss the krewe’s history, how it’s working to be accessible for riders with disabilities, and he’s looking forward to during Sunday’s parade.

New Orleans Mardi Gras is nothing without its massive parades with masked revelers throwing beads from large floats. But because of the New Year’s Day attack on Bourbon Street, the city is requiring more police officers on routes— which means higher costs.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins reports on how smaller, independent parades are vital in New Orleans — and how these costs impact them.

