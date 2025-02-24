Sid Edwards reflects on his first month in office; how to compete in Louisiana’s senior games; latest news in Acadiana

It’s the last Monday of the month, so we’re getting an update on the latest news in Acadiana. Editor and founder of The Current, Christiaan Mader tells us about an upcoming special election, a new mental health hospital, and Mardi Gras in Lafayette.

It’s been about a month and a half since Sid Edwards took office as East Baton Rouge Mayor-President. The election result came as a big surprise when he upset Democratic incumbent, Sharon Weston-Broome, becoming the first Republican to lead the city in over two decades. Edwards spoke with Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington about his first month in office, current projects, long-term goals and tension over library funding.

Sports competitions are not just for the young. The Southwest Louisiana Senior Games is a competition for those 50 and older with a variety of athletic, recreational, and social activities. It kicks off in April at the McNeese State University Recreational Complex in Lake Charles.

Rosalind Berry, administrative director of the Calcasieu Council on Aging and Vera Minix, one of the athletes, tell us more about the upcoming competitions and how to participate.

